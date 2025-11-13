Minister Ponguleti vows permanent facilities for Medaram fete

MULUGU: The Congress government is preparing a long-term master plan for the biennial Sammakka-Sarlamma Jatara at Medaram, with permanent infrastructure to serve pilgrims for the next two centuries, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Wednesday.

Srinivasa Reddy, accompanied by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar and Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), reviewed works at the temple site in Tadvai mandal. Contractors were instructed to complete all projects on time.

The ministers also performed special rituals and held a review meeting with officials, engineers and tribal priests. Srinivasa Reddy said the permanent structures would safeguard the sacred altar while preserving tribal traditions, in line with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directions.

Seethakka urged political parties not to politicise the festival and termed the ongoing criticism “false propaganda”.

Surekha called for national festival status for the Jatara and appealed to Union minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State Bandi Sanjay to pursue the demand. Laxman Kumar said all development works would be completed ahead of the Jatara to ensure convenience for pilgrims.