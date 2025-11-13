NGT slaps Rs one lakh fine on GHMC, Ramky for defying orders

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone, has reprimanded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and its concessionaire, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, for disobeying its earlier order that prohibited dumping of fresh municipal waste at Jawaharnagar landfill and imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on both the civic body and private agency. It has directed them to pay the amount jointly to the NGT (Southern Zone) Regular Practitioners’ Association within four weeks.

The order, accessed by the TNIE, came after it was found that the GHMC and the agency continued dumping operations for over a week after the ban was imposed on October 28. The tribunal noted that its clear directions not to dump any fresh waste or Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) at the landfill were violated until November 6. GHMC claimed it came to know about the order only after it was uploaded online, but the tribunal dismissed the explanation as unacceptable.

The tribunal called the actions of GHMC and Ramky “utter disobedience of the order”. The tribunal’s censure follows mounting environmental and civic concerns over the management of the Jawaharnagar dumpyard, which has long been the epicentre of Hyderabad’s solid waste crisis.

However, offering limited relief, the NGT modified its previous order to permit GHMC to bring fresh waste to the site solely for processing in the reclaimed 214-acre area of the 339-acre landfill. The remaining 125-acre portion, which comprises the capped landfill area, will continue to remain out of bounds for any dumping or residue storage. The tribunal made it clear that the agency must not leave any processing residue on the capped site and reiterated that operations must adhere strictly to environmental guidelines.

The latest directions were issued after GHMC submitted a report detailing recommendations from IIT Bombay, which had inspected the site and suggested a set of short, medium and long-term measures for waste management and landfill rehabilitation.