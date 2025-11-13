Retired Nizam sugars employee duped of Rs 20 lakh in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 65-year-old retired employee of Nizam Sugars Limited from Madhapur lost Rs 20 lakh after falling victim to an online trading scam.

The victim began trading on a fake platform on October 9, misled by advertisements and phone calls claiming that their company was authorised by the Union government to assist investors in professional trading.

Fraudsters initially showed fake profits to gain his confidence, prompting multiple transfers from his bank accounts. Later, they demanded another Rs 10 lakh to cover alleged losses.

When he refused, they pressured him further. Realising the app was fake, he reported the matter to the police. Cyberabad cybercrime police have registered a case and begun investigating.

Man loses Rs 1.55 lakh after installing malicious app

A 29-year-old man from Chevella lost Rs 1.55 lakh after installing a fake RTO challan payment app on his phone. He received a message with an APK file named ‘RTO CHALLAN.apk’.

Assuming it to be genuine, he entered his personal details. Soon, unauthorised transactions and a fraudulent jumbo loan were made in his name. Realising he’d been duped through a remote access app, he filed a complaint.

Cyberabad cybercrime police have registered a case and begun an investigation.