Scientific fix for KLIS barrages on track: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that ‘systematic and scientific’ efforts were underway to restore the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

At a review meeting held on Wednesday, Uttam said the government’s priority was to restore the barrages responsibly so that the massive public expenditure incurred under the previous BRS regime could be safeguarded and put to proper use.

“The Vigilance, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Judicial Commission reports pointed to systemic failures and irrational decisions that led to the collapse of the Medigadda barrage and the leakages in the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

There were lapses at both the political and engineering levels. Our government is taking corrective action through scientific methods to salvage the structures,” he said.

Uttam said the government engaged independent, highly qualified institutions for restoration, as the Irrigation Department’s Central Designs Organisation (CDO) had faced criticism from investigating agencies. He said Requests for Proposals (RFPs) were invited from reputed firms. “Several companies have responded, and we are giving preference to those that have formal MoUs or tie-ups with premier institutions such as IITs or other Union government technical bodies,” he added.

Once floodwaters recede, the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) will conduct geophysical and hydraulic tests to assess damage and aid consultants in preparing a rehabilitation plan, he said.