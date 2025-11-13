Scientific fix for KLIS barrages on track: Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that ‘systematic and scientific’ efforts were underway to restore the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.
At a review meeting held on Wednesday, Uttam said the government’s priority was to restore the barrages responsibly so that the massive public expenditure incurred under the previous BRS regime could be safeguarded and put to proper use.
“The Vigilance, National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and Judicial Commission reports pointed to systemic failures and irrational decisions that led to the collapse of the Medigadda barrage and the leakages in the Annaram and Sundilla barrages.
There were lapses at both the political and engineering levels. Our government is taking corrective action through scientific methods to salvage the structures,” he said.
Uttam said the government engaged independent, highly qualified institutions for restoration, as the Irrigation Department’s Central Designs Organisation (CDO) had faced criticism from investigating agencies. He said Requests for Proposals (RFPs) were invited from reputed firms. “Several companies have responded, and we are giving preference to those that have formal MoUs or tie-ups with premier institutions such as IITs or other Union government technical bodies,” he added.
Once floodwaters recede, the Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) will conduct geophysical and hydraulic tests to assess damage and aid consultants in preparing a rehabilitation plan, he said.
Further investigations will begin within 15 to 20 days once discharge levels drop.
The minister added that five agencies had been shortlisted, from which three would be finalised after technical and financial evaluation.
Uttam clarified that the entire cost of testing and repairs would be borne by the original contractors responsible for the damaged structures. He added that the designs prepared by the consultants would be vetted by the CWC before execution begins.
“Work on rehabilitation will commence as soon as the water recedes and the final approvals are received from the CWC. Our goal is to ensure technical integrity, accountability, and full recovery of public assets,” he said.
Uttam reviews progress of key irrigation projects
Uttam further reviewed multiple irrigation projects, including Sammakka Sarakka, Seethamma Sagar, Sitarama Sagar, Modikunta Vagu, Chanaka-Korata, and Chinna Kaleshwaram, directing officials to expedite clearances and secure a No Objection Certificate from Chhattisgarh.
He also assessed progress on the Dr B R Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project, J Chokka Rao Devadula scheme, Dindi project, and Singur canal works, besides reviewing legal, environmental, and inter-state coordination issues.
KCR’s plea against PC Ghose panel report premature: Govt to HC
Hyderabad: The state government in a counter affidavit to the Telangana High Court termed former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plea against the Justice PC Ghose Commission’s findings on Kaleshwaram irregularities “premature”. Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rahul Bojja said the Commission, constituted lawfully under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, was only a fact-finding body with no binding effect. The affidavit stated KCR had full opportunity to participate, calling his claims “false and misleading”. It urged the court to dismiss the plea, citing res judicata and previous refusals of interim relief