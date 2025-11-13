Smuggled Apple items, drones seized at RGIA

HYDERABAD: CISF personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) intercepted two passengers arriving from Abu Dhabi and seized smuggled DJI drones and Apple products worth approximately `1.4 crore.

Officials recovered eight DJI drones, 64 iPhone 17 Pro Max devices, two laptops, 20 Apple Watches and one Samsung Z Fold 7 mobile from four bags.

CISF officials said that through passenger profiling, they noticed two international passengers behaving suspiciously near the arrival area. Their baggage was screened through the Domestic Arrival Exit Gate X-BIS machine, during which the CISF found them carrying a large quantity of undeclared high-value electronic items.

As the passengers failed to produce valid purchase documents or import clearance, the seized goods and the passengers were handed over to Customs for further action.

Nigerian man deported

H-NEW deported a Nigerian, Onyeukwu Kelechi Victor (28), for overstaying his visa and alleged links to drug peddlers. Victor came to India in October 2021 on a student visa to study at Noble College, Bengaluru, but discontinued his studies due to financial issues and got involved in drug trafficking. His visa expired in April 2024.