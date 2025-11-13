Telangana gets ‘Top Achiever’ tag for business reforms

HYDERABAD: Telangana has been recognised as a ‘Top Achiever’ in the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2024, announced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to the Industries department, the state received top national honours in four key business-centric reform areas — Business Entry, Construction Permit Enabler, Service Sector, and Land Administration.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries and Commerce) Sanjay Kumar received the award from Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said, “This recognition in BRAP 2024 is a proud moment for Telangana and a reflection of the state’s renewed focus on efficiency, transparency, and result-driven governance.

Over the past year, several reform measures have been implemented with greater coordination and accountability across departments, ensuring that businesses experience smoother and faster processes. The emphasis has been on practical outcomes rather than procedural checklists.”