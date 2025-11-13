Telangana HC directs petitioner to approach NGT over Godavari river pollution plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action to curb pollution in the Godavari river, observing that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is the appropriate forum to hear such matters.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, while acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, allowed the petitioner, Aakula Sampath Kumar, to approach the NGT for relief.

The PIL sought directions to stop the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Godavari and its tributaries, to make all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) fully operational, and to establish new ones across the river basin. It also requested regular water quality checks by the Telangana and Central Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) and public disclosure of data under the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner who was discharging waste into the river. The petitioner cited a study by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, prepared by IIT-Hyderabad, showing pollution along several stretches.