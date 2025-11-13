Telangana HC directs petitioner to approach NGT over Godavari river pollution plea

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action to curb pollution in the Godavari river, observing that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) is the appropriate forum to hear such matters.
A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin, while acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, allowed the petitioner, Aakula Sampath Kumar, to approach the NGT for relief.
The PIL sought directions to stop the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into the Godavari and its tributaries, to make all Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) fully operational, and to establish new ones across the river basin. It also requested regular water quality checks by the Telangana and Central Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) and public disclosure of data under the ‘polluter pays’ principle.
During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner who was discharging waste into the river. The petitioner cited a study by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, prepared by IIT-Hyderabad, showing pollution along several stretches.
‘What’s the use of STPs here?’
When questioned why the case was not filed before the NGT, the petitioner argued that the high court could intervene under Article 21 of the Constitution since the river provides drinking water. The bench, however, noted that the NGT has the technical expertise and authority to order inspections and issue remedial directions.
The judges observed that the problem extended beyond Telangana, noting that in Maharashtra, nearly 200 STPs were planned 15 years ago, but only two were built and are now non-functional. “If the water entering Telangana is already polluted, what is the use of setting up STPs here?” the court remarked.
Pollution Control Board’s counsel informed the court that the NGT is already hearing similar cases. The court then disposed of the PIL, granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the NGT for appropriate relief.