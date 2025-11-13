Telangana–North East Connect to held be in two phases

HYDERABAD: The state government and the Governor’s office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), will host a first-of-its-kind techno-cultural festival titled Telangana–North East Connect. The event aims to bring together all eight states of the North Eastern Region with Telangana.

The fete will be held from November 20–22 and November 25–27. It will feature a series of cultural, artistic and knowledge-sharing programmes.

Designed to foster collaboration, mutual understanding and knowledge exchange, the initiative will cover domains such as arts, culture, technology, sports and innovation, with the aim of building sustained partnerships between the two regions.

Events will be organised at Raj Bhavan and Hitex. The opening ceremonies of both phases will be held at Raj Bhavan, followed by sessions at Hitex, which is expected to draw around 1,000 attendees.

The first phase will feature six segments — fine arts, performing arts, literature, women’s empowerment, a film festival and sports. According to organisers, more than 200 participants and representatives from the North East and an equal number from Telangana will take part.

The second phase will focus on medicine and health sciences, pharma and life sciences, and IT and ITES. It will include panel discussions, field visits and official collaborations involving industry experts and government representatives from both regions.