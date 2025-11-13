Telangana’s chicken run linked to insurance fraud as police probe farmer’s role in incident

HANAMKONDA: The mystery of hundreds of hens set loose in Elkathurthy’s fields last week may no longer be a countryside prank. Investigators now suspect the bizarre “chicken run” was a calculated attempt by a poultry farmer to claim insurance compensation.

Sources said the farmer, who owns a unit with about 5,000 country hens in Hasanparthy mandal, suffered heavy losses when his sheds were flooded in the recent Cyclone Montha-induced rains. Nearly 2,000 birds reportedly died.

Under his private insurance policy, compensation is sanctioned only if the entire flock is lost. Facing mounting losses, the farmer allegedly decided to stage a total loss by releasing the surviving birds far from his farm.

On the night of November 8, villagers in the vicinity of Indiranagar woke to find the fields alive with clucking hens. What began as a chaotic chase and free-for-all feast by evening became a subject of police investigation.

Elkathurthy Circle Inspector Puli Ramesh confirmed that officers examined CCTV footage from the Elkathurthy–Siddipet highway, which showed a parked vehicle suspected to be used in the release. “The number plate was unclear. We have not yet identified the person or vehicle,” he said. Veterinary officer Dr G Deepika had said that the birds were healthy.

Meanwhile, videos of the “great Telangana chicken run” continue to circulate online, a reminder that what seemed like a harmless countryside spectacle is perhaps a scam.