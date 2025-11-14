Telangana

Adilabad shivers at 10.7°C, dry spell to continue in Telangana

Smog engulfs the Adilabad lake on a winter morning on Tuesday. Photo | Prasant Madugula
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: Adilabad continued to reel under the winter chill, recording a minimum temperature of 10.7°C on Thursday, making it one of the coldest places in Telangana.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, dry weather is likely to prevail across the state for the next three days. Lower-level winds are blowing predominantly from the north and northeast directions, contributing to the dip in temperatures.

The department forecast said that minimum temperatures may remain 3–4°C below normal in some parts of the state over the next couple of days. But no weather warnings have been issued as of now.

Adilabad
Telangana weather

