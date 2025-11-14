Congress candidate Vallala Naveen Yadav wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

HYDERABAD: Congress candidate Vallala Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana with a margin of over 30,000 votes against rival BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.

The Election Commission of India is yet to officially announce Naveen Yadav’s victory. Polling for the Jubilee Hills segment was held on November 11, and the counting took place on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the untimely demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. Followingly, the BRS fielded Gopinath’s wife, Sunitha, as its candidate.

In all rounds of counting, the Congress candidate maintained a clear lead over the BRS nominee. BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy lost his deposit and left the counting centre.

While the BRS appealed to voters on emotional grounds following the sudden death of the MLA, the ruling Congress urged voters to choose ​'development​' over ​'sentiment​'.

Four defeats, 16 years of wait

The 42-year-old Congress candidate Naveen Yadav entered politics in 2009, contesting as a corporator from the Yousufguda division on an AIMIM ticket, but lost to the TDP candidate.