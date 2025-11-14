Devotees aghast at bid to hike ticket prices at Kondagattu temple

JAGTIAL: Devotees are irked over the proposed hike in Arjita Seva ticket prices at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple at Kondagattu. The Endowments department plans to increase ticket prices by 40–50% from November 15.

The devotees criticised the move, pointing to poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities in the temple. Srinivas, a devotee from Karimnagar, called the decision “injustice.”

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay objected to the proposal, urging officials to withdraw the hike and focus on improving facilities on the hillock temple.

In view of the mounting pressure from devotees and the minister’s intervention, deputy commissioner and temple executive officer T Srikanth Rao said that the proposed ticket revision has been deferred, with a new date to be announced later.

Additionally, four new Arjita Sevas were proposed — Suprabhata Seva (Rs 1,000), Manyusukta Homam (Rs 2,000), Vadamala Bogam (Rs 1,116), and Shani Dosha Nivarana Pooja (Rs 1,000).