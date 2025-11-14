‘i-Alert’ devices to improve bus efficiency and road safety in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the increasing number of bus mishaps, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has intensified efforts to improve road safety and driver accountability. To help prevent such incidents, TGSRTC has begun equipping its BS-VI buses with i-Alert devices, advanced monitoring systems that track driving behaviour, enhance fuel efficiency and help identify unsafe driving practices.

Speaking to TNIE, TGSRTC Executive Director (Engineering) Ch Venkanna said the i-Alert initiative began in August and till date, around 1,500 BS-VI buses have been fitted with the device. In addition, 503 new BS-VI buses are being equipped with the system.

The i-Alert device records detailed data every time a bus completes a trip and refuels, capturing parameters such as total operating hours, idling RPM, harsh braking, time spent in the red band zone and gear-shifting patterns. “Many drivers tend to skip first and second gears and drive mostly in third gear, which affects both efficiency and control. The i-Alert system helps track such practices and encourages better driving habits,” Venkanna said.