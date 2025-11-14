‘i-Alert’ devices to improve bus efficiency and road safety in Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the increasing number of bus mishaps, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has intensified efforts to improve road safety and driver accountability. To help prevent such incidents, TGSRTC has begun equipping its BS-VI buses with i-Alert devices, advanced monitoring systems that track driving behaviour, enhance fuel efficiency and help identify unsafe driving practices.
Speaking to TNIE, TGSRTC Executive Director (Engineering) Ch Venkanna said the i-Alert initiative began in August and till date, around 1,500 BS-VI buses have been fitted with the device. In addition, 503 new BS-VI buses are being equipped with the system.
The i-Alert device records detailed data every time a bus completes a trip and refuels, capturing parameters such as total operating hours, idling RPM, harsh braking, time spent in the red band zone and gear-shifting patterns. “Many drivers tend to skip first and second gears and drive mostly in third gear, which affects both efficiency and control. The i-Alert system helps track such practices and encourages better driving habits,” Venkanna said.
The system also notes dangerous behaviours, such as driving in neutral gear and calculates end-of-duty fuel efficiency. Based on the collected data, each driver is graded on a scale of 1 to 10 — with scores above 8 rated as good, above 6 as average and below 6 requiring counselling to improve performance.
Equipped with GPS capability, the i-Alert system also enables real-time tracking of buses from depots, allowing supervisors to monitor vehicle movement and respond quickly to any irregularities.
Currently, around 4,000 BS-VI buses are operating under TGSRTC. Based on the feedback collected over the next six months, the corporation plans to retrofit another 2,000 buses with the i-Alert device. Officials believe this data-driven approach will not only enhance operational efficiency but also significantly help in reducing road accidents and improving passenger safety across the state.