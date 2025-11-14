Open disqualification hearings to public: BRS

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Thursday urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to hold disqualification proceedings in the open, rather than behind closed doors.

In a letter, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan condemned Assembly Bulletin No. 22, which bars citizens, advocates, media and even elected representatives from attending or observing the hearings. He termed the move unconstitutional and accused the Speaker of shielding defected MLAs from public scrutiny.

Sravan argued that the tribunal under the Tenth Schedule is a constitutional forum, not the personal domain of the Speaker or Chairman, and that proceedings affecting voter mandates must be transparent. He noted that bodies such as the NCLT, high courts and even constitutional benches of the Supreme Court livestream their hearings.

He said the secrecy violates Articles 19(1)(a), 14 and 21, which ensure the right to know, equality before law and fairness. He also cited Section 8 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and the RTI Act, both of which mandate transparency in matters of public interest. Legislative privileges, he said, cannot override fundamental rights.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Kihoto Hollohan v. Zachillhu (1992), Sravan said the Speaker functions in a quasi-judicial role under the Tenth Schedule and is subject to constitutional scrutiny.

He asked the Speaker to withdraw the bulletin, allow elected representatives, accredited media and the public to observe the proceedings and livestream and officially record the hearings. A copy was also submitted to the Governor. “Transparency strengthens democracy, and uncalled-for secrecy destroys it,” Sravan wrote.

‘Congress committed to people’s welfare’

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress is committed to people’s welfare and transparency in governance. Addressing a public meeting at Mudigonda mandal on Thursday, he said the government has ensured uninterrupted power supply and continues to provide 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers. He recalled meeting a girl during his padayatra, who expressed her pain over not having a house. “Now, she and others like her have received houses under the Indiramma housing scheme,” he added.