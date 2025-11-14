Repeated, unjustified laziness in filing counters hampering justice: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday pulled up the state government for repeatedly delaying the filing of counter-affidavits, warning that such “repeated” and “unjustified” procrastination undermines the judicial process.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin noted that while the state is quick to file memos and instructions, it takes “an unusually long time” to submit legal responses.

The observations came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Damagundem Forest Protection Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is an organisation protesting the establishment of a Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station for the Indian Navy in Vikarabad district, along with other cases where the state had not filed its counters.

When state counsels sought two more weeks to file their affidavit, the Bench allowed the request but cautioned that further delay would attract costs. “It is made clear that failing to file the counter-affidavits within the time granted would lead to imposition of costs,” the judges said.

The petitioners were given another week thereafter to file rejoinders.

The matter was adjourned to December 15.

The Union government also sought three weeks to file an additional counter on the tenure of the expert committee studying the project’s impact on biodiversity.

Opposing the state’s request, counsel M Venu Madhav pointed out that the government had failed to file its counter for almost a year. Taking note, the Bench said, “For instructions or memos, you are ready within a week, but that does not solve the problem.”

‘Such delays won’t recur’

Referring to repeated adjournments, the judges added, “We have been liberal with extensions. The last adjournment was on October 15. When we give a date, it is because there is some seriousness. Otherwise, the whole purpose gets defeated.”

Though state counsels apologised and assured that such delays would not recur, the Bench directed them to communicate the court’s displeasure to other government advocates seeking more time to file counter-affidavits.