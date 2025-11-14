Telangana govt gearing up to roll out survey of agriculture lands

HYDERABAD: The state government is preparing to launch a comprehensive survey of agricultural lands across rural Telangana as part of the Bhu Bharati (Record of Rights in Land) Act, 2024, aimed at fully digitising land records.

Official sources said the Revenue department has begun groundwork for the exercise, which will involve over 3,500 newly recruited licensed surveyors along with existing staff.

In the first phase, about 70 villages in each district will be surveyed. The CCLA has instructed district collectors to identify suitable villages, prioritising those with less than 200 acres and minimal boundary disputes to ensure a smooth rollout.

The pilot is expected to start later this month. Using Differential GPS (DGPS) technology, surveyors will map land boundaries and upload the data through QGIS into the Bhu Bharati portal. Each land parcel is expected to receive a unique Bhudhaar number, similar to Aadhaar, for precise ownership verification and future transactions. After evaluating the pilot, the survey will be expanded statewide in phases, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Rangareddy district administration has issued a gazette notification under Section 6(1) of the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, announcing the start of land survey operations from November.

The notification lists the revenue divisions, mandals and villages selected for the Bhudhaar survey and advises landholders to be present or send authorised representatives to help identify boundaries and furnish details.

To reduce disputes

Officials said the exercise aims to ensure accurate demarcation, reduce disputes and create a uniform digital land database