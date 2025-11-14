Telangana man looking for bride loses Rs 8.1 lakh in investment fraud

HYDERABAD: A 31-year-old man from Kothur lost Rs 8.15 lakh after being duped through a fake trading website by a woman he met on a matrimonial platform.

According to the Cyberabad Cybercrime police, the victim met one Sowmya Reddy on a matrimonial site and later interacted with her on WhatsApp. After a week of regular communication, she persuaded him to invest in a “short-term trading opportunity.”

Trusting her, he initially invested Rs 22,000 and gradually added more, totalling Rs 8.15 lakh. When he tried to withdraw funds, the fraudsters demanded additional payments and gave excuses. Realising he had been cheated, he stopped investing and filed a complaint.

Man loses Rs 87.99 lakh in digital arrest

Hyderabad: A 79-year-old Kukatpally resident lost Rs 87.99 lakh after fraudsters, impersonating TRAI officials, kept him under digital arrest for nearly a week. The scammers, posing as police convinced him to transfer his money through threats.

8 held for circulating fake Rs 500 notes via Instagram

Hyderabad: Mehdipatnam police arrested eight persons for preparing and circulating counterfeit Rs 500 notes and promoting them through Instagram. The accused include Kasthuri Ramesh Babu, Abdul Waheed (21), Mohd Abdul Khader (21), Mohd Sohail (21), Mohd Fahad (23), Shaik Imran (23), Omer Khan (23), and Syed Altamash Ahmed (21).