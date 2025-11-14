TGPCB issues memo to senior scientist for negligence in Jawaharnagar pollution case

HYDERABAD: A senior environmental scientist of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), Prasad, has been issued a memo by higher authorities for alleged negligence in duty, a source from the Board told TNIE. Officials reportedly took serious note of his indifferent handling of pollution issues in the Jawaharnagar area and his failure to submit sample reports related to a case before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to the memo, Prasad did not provide the collected pollution sample reports on time, despite repeated instructions. The delay, officials said, had impacted the board’s submissions in the ongoing NGT proceedings. The authorities have sought a written explanation from Prasad, asking him to respond within seven days, the source added.

The disciplinary action comes in the wake of two recent NGT orders concerning the Jawaharnagar dumpsite.

On November 7, the NGT directed an immediate halt to all fresh waste dumping at the site, including refuse-derived fuel (RDF), to prevent further environmental harm.

However, on November 12, the tribunal modified its order, allowing the GHMC to deposit fresh waste only in the reclaimed 214-acre portion of the 339-acre landfill while keeping the capped 125-acre section strictly off-limits.