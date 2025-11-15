80 villages chosen for solar power plants across Telangana

KHAMMAM: Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) Chairman A Sharath instructed officials to expedite the necessary procedures for setting up two-megawatt solar power plants through women’s self-help groups, for which land has been allocated at Lakshmidevipalli in Sujathanagar and Udathneni Gumpu in Manuguru mandals.

He directed that a plan be prepared for establishing a solar power plant at the Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Sharath stated that as part of the government’s goal to establish model solar villages across the state, 80 villages have been identified and among them, Gandugulapalli village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been selected.