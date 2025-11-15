Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao reviews Telangana’s flagship projects

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Friday held a high-level meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the Secretariat to review several flagship projects being taken up by the state government.

The discussions focused on major initiatives such as Young India Integrated Schools, Musi River beautification, the Young India Skill and Sports University and expansion of the state’s road network.

As part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the meeting also reviewed proposals related to the phase-II expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail, infrastructure development in Young India Integrated Schools, establishment of sewage treatment plants in various municipalities and projects of the Greater Warangal Corporation and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The agenda further included expansion of HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) road projects, solar power integration for agricultural pump sets under the Clean and Green Energy Policy, procurement of TSRTC e-buses and development initiatives under the Young India Skill and Sports University. Project components, financial details and implementation strategies were examined, with a decision to expedite all proposals through mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said Telangana remains one of the most investment-friendly and fast-growing states in the country.