Government committed to building scientific Telangana: Deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the people’s government under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is committed to building a scientific Telangana.

He participated as the chief guest at the 80th Scientific Temperament Celebrations of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, organised by Vijnana Darshini at Ravindra Bharathi on Friday.

He stated that the government is prepared to transform the state into a laboratory for scientific development.

He added that all ministers are educated and that the entire Cabinet is working to ensure Telangana competes globally in all aspects of development.

“If Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had not become the first prime minister of this country, we cannot imagine the state India would be in today,” he remarked.

“To ensure that the children of Telangana can compete globally, the government is building one Young India Integrated Residential School in every Assembly constituency. Each school is being constructed on 25 acres with an investment of `200 crore.”