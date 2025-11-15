JH win boosts Congress ahead of GHMC polls

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Friday wrested the Jubilee Hills seat from the main Opposition BRS, its candidate V Naveen Yadav winning comfortably over his nearest rival Maganti Sunitha (BRS) by a margin of 24,729 votes.

The result will strengthen the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. It also shows that the party is expanding its base in Greater Hyderabad ahead of the forthcoming civic body elections, set to be held in the first quarter of 2026.

While Naveen Yadav secured 98,988 votes, his BRS rival polled 74,259. BJP candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy secured just 17,061 votes, losing his deposit. Polling was held on November 11.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. While the BRS appealed to voters on emotional grounds, the Congress urged voters to choose “development” over “sentiment”.

Reacting to the result, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that political differences were confined to elections and that all parties should work together going forward. He suggested that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao change their style of functioning.

“Harish Rao should let go of jealousy and KTR should shed arrogance,” Revanth said. When asked about BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said: “KCR is not in active politics, so I will not criticise him.”

Rama Rao said the BRS had once again shown that it was the only alternative to the Congress in the state, as the BJP lost its deposit. He said the defeat was not a setback, claiming that the ruling party used every trick in the last three days.