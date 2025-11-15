Jubilee Hills bypoll defeat a rude wake-up call for BJP in Telangana

HYDERABAD: If the BJP celebrated a landslide win in Bihar, its fortunes took a nosedive in Hyderabad, where the party lost its deposit in the Jubilee Hills byelection.

The contrasting outcomes, party insiders say, capture the BJP’s topsy-turvy fate in Telangana — a state where it once appeared to be on the rise after winning eight Lok Sabha seats with a 35% vote share.

Jubilee Hills is one of the key Assembly segments in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. Yet, the bypoll result has once again put the BJP state leadership under the scanner, as the party not only failed to retain its earlier tally of 25,000 votes but also slipped so far as to forfeit its deposit.

The party cadre is visibly demoralised, and doubts loom large over how the leadership plans to navigate the upcoming local body and GHMC elections. Leaders, sources said, are engaged in soul-searching, trying to understand how the campaign fell apart and why the party was caught flat-footed while the Congress “cleverly targeted and trapped” both the BJP and BRS by floating allegations of a secret understanding between them.

Lacklustre campaign

Several leaders are also reportedly questioning why prominent faces such as MPs M Raghunandan Rao, Dharmapuri Arvind, Eatala Rajender and others were missing in action during the campaign. “Why were they not invited? What played out behind the curtains?” is the buzz doing the rounds in party circles.