Jubilee Hills verdict responsibility entrusted to Congress to accelerate development: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Affirming that his responsibility has increased further with the people giving a clear mandate in favour of the ruling Congress in the Jubilee Hills byelection, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon the Opposition BRS and BJP — which is in power at the Centre — to set aside politics and cooperate with his government to ensure the state’s development and welfare of its people.

The chief minister reiterated that when in opposition, the role of the Congress is to fight for people’s issues and when in government, it is its duty to resolve those issues.

“People have delivered a clear verdict in this election. Of the total votes cast, 51% were polled in favour of Congress, 38% for BRS, and 8% for BJP. Voters have closely watched our two-year governance and made their decision accordingly. The numbers themselves speak of the public mood,” he said, adding that this poll result is like a tremor before an earthquake, hinting that he is expecting similar results in future elections too.

The chief minister, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, several of his Cabinet colleagues and legislators, was addressing a press conference at his office in Jubilee Hills.

Stating that he would not be buoyed by the bypoll victory, the chief minister reiterated that the government views the victory as a responsibility to accelerate Hyderabad’s transformation into a global city.