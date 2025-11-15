Jubilee Hills victory sees CM Revanth at centre of Congress’s campaign machinery

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emerged as the central figure in the Jubilee Hills byelection, a contest that drew unusual attention as the Congress government neared its two-year mark in office.

While the party grappled with setbacks in Bihar, the outcome in Telangana offered a contrasting picture, with the chief minister closely involved in every stage of the campaign.

The selection of Naveen Yadav followed a round of lobbying by several aspirants. Revanth insisted on Yadav as the candidate citing his local roots, BC background, previous contest in the constituency, and reach among Muslim voters.

Once the AICC confirmed the candidature, the campaign structure was quickly finalised: three ministers for overall coordination, division-level in-charges, and a clutch of MLAs and senior leaders assigned to specific tasks.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, and BJP leaders raised a string of allegations through the campaign, which Revanth countered with repeated assertions that development in Jubilee Hills would be smoother if the ruling Congress held the seat.

Towards the end of the campaign, he addressed a meeting of film industry workers and announced several measures, including a promise to install an NTR statue in Ameerpet. The constituency has more than 20,000 cine workers.

The strategy of the Congress also included outreach to the sizeable Muslim electorate. MIM leaders were brought into campaign, and former Indian cricket captain Md Azharuddin was inducted into the Cabinet shortly before polling. Together, these steps were viewed as helping to consolidate minority votes.