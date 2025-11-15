Jubilee Hills victory sees CM Revanth at centre of Congress’s campaign machinery

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emerged as the central figure in the Jubilee Hills byelection, a contest that drew unusual attention as the Congress government neared its two-year mark in office.
While the party grappled with setbacks in Bihar, the outcome in Telangana offered a contrasting picture, with the chief minister closely involved in every stage of the campaign.
The selection of Naveen Yadav followed a round of lobbying by several aspirants. Revanth insisted on Yadav as the candidate citing his local roots, BC background, previous contest in the constituency, and reach among Muslim voters.
Once the AICC confirmed the candidature, the campaign structure was quickly finalised: three ministers for overall coordination, division-level in-charges, and a clutch of MLAs and senior leaders assigned to specific tasks.
BRS working president KT Rama Rao, former minister T Harish Rao, and BJP leaders raised a string of allegations through the campaign, which Revanth countered with repeated assertions that development in Jubilee Hills would be smoother if the ruling Congress held the seat.
Towards the end of the campaign, he addressed a meeting of film industry workers and announced several measures, including a promise to install an NTR statue in Ameerpet. The constituency has more than 20,000 cine workers.
The strategy of the Congress also included outreach to the sizeable Muslim electorate. MIM leaders were brought into campaign, and former Indian cricket captain Md Azharuddin was inducted into the Cabinet shortly before polling. Together, these steps were viewed as helping to consolidate minority votes.
Revanth kept daily track of campaign operations, staying in touch with ministers and party functionaries. Alongside this, he maintained pressure on the BJP by repeatedly describing the BRS and BJP as “two sides of the same coin”, a line that prompted responses from Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and kept the BJP engaged. His pointed queries on whether the BJP would retain its deposit contributed to a narrative that prevented its vote share from drifting towards the BRS.
At various points, political observers anticipated a BRS advantage. However, the Congress sustained its pace, eventually winning by 24,711 votes. Analysts say the scale of the victory may strengthen Revanth’s position with the party leadership in Delhi, giving him more room in organisational and policy decisions.
The campaign also reflected a coordinated effort within the Telangana Congress: ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs worked together in a way party insiders said had not been seen in earlier byelections under the current leadership.
With a previous win in the Cantonment byelection and now a clear margin in Jubilee Hills, the party believes it has improved its footing in Hyderabad ahead of the GHMC polls.
With the result behind him, Revanth is expected to take up pending matters such as BC reservations, local body polls, Cabinet expansion, and promises that are yet to be implemented.
Naveen tastes success after 16-year wait, four defeats
The 42-year-old Congress candidate, Naveen Yadav entered politics in 2009, contesting as a corporator from the Yousufguda division on an AIMIM ticket, but lost to the TDP candidate. Later, he contested unsuccessfully as an MLA from Jubilee Hills in 2014 also on the AIMIM ticket. He again contested the GHMC elections from Rahmatnagar division as an AIMIM corporator candidate and lost. In 2018, he contested as an Independent candidate from the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment and faced defeat. After multiple setbacks, Naveen Yadav joined the Congress in 2023 and finally tasted electoral success, securing the Jubilee Hills seat.