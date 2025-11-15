Maize cultivation area increases in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: The maize cultivation area has increased this kharif season in the district. Farmers who grew soybeans last year did not get the expected yield due to pest attacks and other issues, prompting many, especially in agency areas, to shift to maize as it requires less investment, water and fertilisers.

Tribals and other farmers in Indervelly, Utnoor and Narnoor mandals shifted to maize expecting better returns.

Although heavy rain reduced yields in some areas, farmers said they were at least able to recover their investment.

B Dulaji from Harkapur village in Indervelly mandal came to the market to sell his produce but was waiting for gunny bags.

He said he cultivated soybean last year but shifted to maize this season as it needs less water and fertilisers. He cultivated six acres, invested Rs 60,000 and harvested around 90 quintals.

The government is purchasing maize at Rs 2,400 per quintal, while private traders are offering Rs 1,800.

S Gyanoba from Dhanora village said he harvested 40 quintals from four acres and is waiting to sell through the booking system at the support price of Rs 2,400 per quintal.

Continuous rainfall caused low yields in some areas and good yields in others, depending on soil conditions. Around 27,000 acres of maize have been cultivated in the district this season.