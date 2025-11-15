Not Congress victory, verdict influenced by MIM: BJP president N Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the BJP’s dismal show in the Jubilee Hills byelection, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that it was not the victory of the Congress but a verdict influenced by AIMIM.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ramchander said, “Though the constituency was held by the BRS, we fought hard to win. Even after losing, the BRS continues to claim dominance, which does not reflect the people’s mandate.”

Thanking the voters of Jubilee Hills and BJP workers who campaigned for the party, he alleged that the Congress managed to win the seat through money power, influence and inducements.

He reminded people that the Congress had earlier failed to even retain deposits in the Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls.

“There was a time when the BJP did not have even a ward member in Tripura, but today it governs the state,” he said, emphasising the party’s growth trajectory.

Expressing confidence about the party’s political future in Telangana, he said the state would witness a significant change in the next elections.

Kishan Reddy too claimed that the Congress won the seat because of AIMIM support and use of money power.

Stating that the BJP accepts the people’s verdict with humility and utmost respect for the electorate, he said that the saffron party would conduct a detailed review to find out the reasons for its defeat.

Accusing both the Congress and AIMIM of spending crores during the campaign, Kishan said that the BJP will now shift its focus to the upcoming GHMC elections.