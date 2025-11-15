Not setback but a fresh start for BRS: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the Jubilee Hills bypoll once again proved that the BRS is the strongest and most credible alternative in Telangana politics.

Speaking to reporters, Rama Rao said that the Jubilee Hills outcome should not be construed as a “setback” to the party. It’s not a setback to the BRS but a renewed beginning, he said. Stating that all the pre-poll surveys indicated the victory of the BRS, he said: “But you know what happened just three days before the election.”

He extended his thanks to every worker, leader and cadre who, despite numerous challenges, worked tirelessly across every booth. Their commitment, along with the sincere efforts of our candidate who fought diligently despite limited political experience, reflects the collective strength of the BRS, he added.

Rama Rao congratulated party candidate Maganti Sunitha for securing a significant vote share. For the past two years, as the principal opposition, the BRS has consistently raised people’s issues and it would continue to do so in the next three years too, he said.

Stating that between 2014 and 2023, seven bypolls were held, Rama Rao pointed out that in all those byelections, the then Opposition party, Congress, did not win even a single Assembly seat. Even in the Greater Hyderabad elections, they were limited to just one or two seats, he said.

Despite not winning even a single by-election and even losing deposits, the then opposition party still came to power, he recalled.

“The BRS would continue its struggle with greater determination as the real alternative for Telangana’s future,” he added.