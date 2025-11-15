Telangana HC refuses release of Bangladeshi national detained in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has declined to order the release of Hyderabad-based businessman Sanjith Das, a native of Tripura, who has been under detention by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) since September 2025.

The division bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar dismissed the habeas corpus petition filed by his father, Nirmal Das, challenging the legality of his detention.

Das, currently residing in Rajendranagar, was found in possession of a Bangladeshi national identity card while also holding an Indian passport allegedly obtained using forged documents, according to authorities. The court observed that despite being a Bangladeshi citizen, Das had “fraudulently obtained an Indian passport,” leaving no grounds to order his release.

He came under scrutiny in September 2025 when immigration authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport intercepted him while attempting to travel to Abu Dhabi. Upon discovering the dual identity documents, officials placed him under detention as per a movement restriction order issued by the FRRO. He has since been lodged at the detention centre, CCS Hyderabad.

Appearing for the state, special government pleader Swaroop Oorilla informed the court that Das was detained lawfully under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and that he is “actually a Bangladeshi national carrying dual identity cards.” The state argued that the detention was neither arbitrary nor illegal.

The bench held that the FRRO had acted in accordance with statutory provisions and found no merit in the habeas corpus plea. “We do not find any scope for interference in the FRRO’s action,” the judges said, adding that Das is free to pursue remedies available under the law.