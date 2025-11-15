Telangana RTC’s UPI ticketing yet to gain traction

HYDERABAD: Even as QR codes have quietly made their way onto bus ticketing machines across Hyderabad, the city’s commuters continue to rely heavily on cash. Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TGSRTC) push to make travel seamless through UPI payments has sparked interest but not quite a transformation, with digital adoption still moving at a cautious pace.

According to officials, the corporation records an average of 1.86 lakh digital ticket purchases every day, compared with 9.8 lakh tickets bought using cash. This means UPI-based transactions account for only about 15% of total daily ticketing, though they contribute nearly Rs 2 crore, roughly 22% of TGSRTC’s daily revenue.

Passengers can complete digital payments by scanning a QR code on the Intelligent Ticket Issuing Machines (iTIMs) carried by conductors, after which the ticket is issued instantly. The system is expected to reduce delays caused by the lack of small change and make travel more convenient.

With a fleet of over 9,600 buses across the state, TGSRTC has deployed around 12,000 QR-enabled iTIM devices, many concentrated in the Greater Hyderabad Zone.

However, despite the infrastructure and an encouraging start, the data shows that digital ticketing remains sluggish. Officials insist the shift is happening organically, but adoption within Hyderabad city, the zone expected to see the fastest digital growth, still hovers just above 15%, indicating that cashless travel on city buses may take longer to become the norm.

One daily commuter pointed out that the heavy rush in city buses makes digital payments difficult. “With so many people packed into the bus, it’s impractical to take out your phone and complete a UPI transaction. Even for the conductor, generating a QR code in that crowd becomes a challenge,” he said.

Another passenger stressed technical issues as a deterrent. “Network problems and payment delays are common. The conductor can’t wait for one person’s transaction to go through when there are dozens of passengers to attend to. So most people just pay cash to avoid the hassle,” she explained.