Winter chill blankets Telangana; temp dips to nine degree celsius

HYDERABAD: With several districts recording minimum temperatures far below normal, according to IMD-Hyderabad, the state continued to reel under the cold wave on Friday.

The winter chill has gripped the districts — Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Medak and Sangareddy — with stiff winds and a cold front.

According to IMD-Hyderabad, many locations saw temperatures drop into the lower teens, and a few even dipped into single digits. Patancheru recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 9°C, followed closely by Adilabad at 10.2°C and Medak at 10.8°C. Dundigal and Hakimpet reported 14.1°C and 15.2°C, respectively, while Hyderabad city logged 13.4°C.

Other notable readings included Hanamkonda at 12.5°C, Nizamabad at 13.8°C, Ramagundam at 14.9°C, Hayathnagar at 14.6°C and Rajendranagar at 14°C.

The Meteorological Centre stated that minimum temperatures across the state are likely to remain 3-4°C below normal for the next two days. Officials added that temperatures may begin to rise from November 16 as winds shift eastward.

According to the weather analysis, lower-level winds are currently blowing from the north and northeast, contributing to the chill. The department also noted that certain northern and western districts may continue to experience cold winds.