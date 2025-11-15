Wrong decisions, sidelined cadre: BRS leaders introspect on what went wrong

HYDERABAD: As the result became clear on Friday, optimism within the BRS gave way to disappointment and internal debate on why the party could not prevent a Congress win. Leaders said the party misread the constituency and focused on roadshows and corner meetings while neglecting sustained engagement in slums and residential areas.

They acknowledged that the party’s 10-year record in Hyderabad and Jubilee Hills was not conveyed well to voters. A progress report was released late and did not reach enough households.

Senior BRS leaders said the Congress candidate’s strong local ties helped consolidate support. They added that criticism directed at the ruling Congress weakened after the BRS admitted into its fold a person accused in a POCSO case. Another former minister said the party relied more on social media than on assessing what was happening on the ground.

Several leaders argued that decisions taken from the central “war room” sidelined local workers, and directions from second-tier leaders created confusion at the booth level.

One former minister said the absence of K Chandrasekhar Rao and T Harish Rao during the campaign mattered. Harish Rao’s participation was limited because his father passed away during a crucial phase, though he later held teleconferences and joined the campaign in the final days.

Local leaders said “non-local” party members contributed to noise rather than mobilising their own voter base, which affected vote mapping. They also said that many among the Kollur 2BHK beneficiaries — about 3,800 voters — are believed to have supported the Congress, pointing to gaps in the party’s poll strategy.