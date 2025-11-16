Booking fancy registration number for vehicles in Telangana to get more expensive

HYDERABAD: Booking a fancy registration number for vehicles in Telangana will get more expensive, with the state government finalising amendments to Rule 81 of the Telangana Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, increasing fees for premium vehicle registration numbers. The GO was issued on Saturday.

The popular ‘9999’ number, which previously came with a base price of Rs 50,000, has now been revised to Rs 1.5 lakh. The revision has been in the works since August, when the Transport department released a draft notification and opened it up for public feedback through the Telangana Gazette. Not a single objection or suggestion was received during the month-long window, indicating broad acceptance of the hike.

Applications can now only be submitted online, and only for numbers within the next thousand of the current running series. The most sought-after combinations have been classified into slabs.

The coveted ‘9999’ sits at the top at Rs 1.50 lakh, while numbers like 1, 9 and 6666 now carry a tag of Rs 1 lakh. Mid-tier favourites — 99, 999, 3333, 4444, 5555 and 7777 — will cost Rs 50,000. Sequential or popular patterns such as 123, 777, 1234, 6789 and 8888 are priced at Rs 40,000. Others fall into categories of Rs 30,000 or Rs 20,000, depending on demand. For all remaining options, the reservation stays at Rs 6,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for two-wheelers. A running number can be reserved for Rs 2,000.