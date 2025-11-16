For Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, Telangana is writing the inclusive story India forgot

Renowned economist, educationist and former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat — one of India’s foremost scholars on social exclusion and Ambedkarite thought — is in the city for the launch of three books celebrating his 75th birth year: ‘A Life of Ideas: Unveiling Three Scholarly Gems in Honour of Prof Sukhadeo Thorat’.

A member of the Independent Expert Working Group that examined the Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey, Prof. Thorat brings decades of insight into India’s development landscape. He sat down with TNIE’s B Kartheek for a candid conversation on India’s growth model, welfare policy, and the long-term vision outlined in ‘India Rising 2047’ and ‘Telangana Rising 2047’.

India is growing economically, ranking third in PPP and fifth in GDP. Is this prosperity reaching the poor?

In my view, the issue with India’s economic growth is that it has not been inclusive enough of the poor. Although national income is increasing, a large share of this income is going to the rich, while only a very small portion reaches the poor. As a result, the overall count of people living in poverty continues to be significant.

Malnutrition indicators including child mortality and anaemia among children and women remain high. Many poor households continue to live in inadequate housing, especially in slums, with SC and ST communities the worst affected. Growth needs to be pro-poor and inclusive, but insufficient attention has been given to ensuring its benefits reach the poor. It becomes pro-poor only when it generates adequate employment opportunities, which is not happening enough.