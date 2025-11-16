Global summit build-up gains pace as Telangana readies its 2047 vision

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao said that the Telangana Rising Vision Document – 2047 is crafted to inform global stakeholders about Telangana’s transformative growth and long-term aspirations.

He noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state aims to reach a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035 and scale up to USD 3 trillion by 2047.

Describing these milestones as ambitious but attainable, he underlined the importance of coordinated efforts across all departments.

On Saturday, Ramakrishna held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from various government departments to assess preparations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled for December 8 and 9 at Future City, Mucharla.

The chief minister will unveil the Vision Document during the event.

During the meeting, Ramakrishna expanded on the chief minister’s vision, stating that the summit presents a significant opportunity for the Government of Telangana to highlight the state’s progress and introduce the developmental roadmap outlined in the Vision Document.

Calling for full participation from all departments, he urged officials to approach the summit as a platform to present ongoing programmes, innovative initiatives, and future strategies.