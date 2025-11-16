Hyderabad cybercrime police nabs man behind film piracy network; website goes offline

HYDERABAD: In the end, it was a domestic issue that handed the Hyderabad cybercrime police one of their biggest catches, Immadi Ravi, who operated the website iBomma.

The police had been tracking him for months as he ran a high-speed piracy network that leaked films, mostly in Telugu but also in other languages, within minutes of their release on OTT platforms. iBomma and its linked site Bappam went offline soon after his arrest.

Officials said Ravi flew into Hyderabad on Friday amid ongoing divorce proceedings. While officers remain tight-lipped about the source of the tip-off, the rumour is that it may have come from someone close to him who had a grievance against him. The only certainty, investigators said, was that Ravi was now in police custody after a prolonged search.

Investigators estimate that Ravi earned crores through advertising deals with online betting and gaming platforms placed across his websites. They suspect he operated from a Caribbean island to avoid enforcement scrutiny. His sudden appearance in Hyderabad, despite running operations from abroad, has prompted police to examine whether he maintained parallel access points or support contacts in India.