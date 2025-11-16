Rahul Gandhi to review Jubilee Hills byelection result with ministers

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is believed to have asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about his plans for Cabinet expansion and indicated that a further meeting would be held on the matter.
Rahul also told the chief minister that he would meet members of the Cabinet to review the Jubilee Hills byelection result.
A day after the Congress won the high-stakes Jubilee Hills contest, the chief minister, accompanied by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met Rahul, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi.
AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Jubilee Hills MLA-elect V Naveen Yadav were also present.
The discussions covered a range of sociopolitical issues related to Telangana, including the conduct of local body elections.
Decision on local body, GHMC polls soon: Mahesh
Speaking to reporters later, Mahesh said the party leadership in Delhi appreciated the efforts of the state unit and Naveen Yadav.
He said the high command conveyed its satisfaction with two years of what it described as a “people’s government” in Telangana.
According to him, the Jubilee Hills result indicated that voters continued to back the Congress, and similar results were expected in local body and GHMC elections.
He added that the state government would take a decision on the schedule for local body polls, and said the position of the Congress on reservations for BCs stood firm.
On X, the chief minister posted in Telugu: “Paid a courtesy call on AICC President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge. I introduced Naveen Yadav, who won as the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills byelection.”