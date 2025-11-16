Rahul Gandhi to review Jubilee Hills byelection result with ministers

HYDERABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is believed to have asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy about his plans for Cabinet expansion and indicated that a further meeting would be held on the matter.

Rahul also told the chief minister that he would meet members of the Cabinet to review the Jubilee Hills byelection result.

A day after the Congress won the high-stakes Jubilee Hills contest, the chief minister, accompanied by TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met Rahul, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi.

AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Jubilee Hills MLA-elect V Naveen Yadav were also present.

The discussions covered a range of sociopolitical issues related to Telangana, including the conduct of local body elections.