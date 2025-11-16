Re-investments by major firms prove Telangana’s credibility: Special Chief Secretary Jayesh

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s ability to attract repeat investors is the clearest measure of its credibility, with nearly 25 per cent of all investments between 2014 and mid-2025 coming from companies expanding their existing operations, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said on Saturday.

Speaking at a pre-conference symposium on ‘Foreign Direct Investment in India - with Focus on Telangana’, organised jointly by the Telangana Economic Association (TEA) and the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), he said companies such as Procter & Gamble, Lockheed Martin, Safran, Youngone and Hindustan Sanitaryware had chosen to reinvest in the state.

The event, presided over by TEA president Prof K Muthyam Reddy, also saw participation from economists including School of Economics (University of Hyderabad) Dean Prof Debashis Acharya and CESS Director Prof E Revathi.

The symposium opened with the release of a book titled ‘Urbanisation in Telangana’.