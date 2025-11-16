Re-investments by major firms prove Telangana’s credibility: Special Chief Secretary Jayesh

Telangana

A pre-conference symposium on ‘Foreign Direct Investment in India - with Focus on Telangana’, was organised jointly by the Telangana Economic Association and Centre for Economic and Social Studies.
Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan along with TEA president Muthyam Reddy, CESS director Revathi during the Pre Conference Symposium on "Foreign Direct Investment in India - with focus on Telangana"(Photo | Express)
HYDERABAD: Telangana’s ability to attract repeat investors is the clearest measure of its credibility, with nearly 25 per cent of all investments between 2014 and mid-2025 coming from companies expanding their existing operations, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said on Saturday.

Speaking at a pre-conference symposium on ‘Foreign Direct Investment in India - with Focus on Telangana’, organised jointly by the Telangana Economic Association (TEA) and the Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), he said companies such as Procter & Gamble, Lockheed Martin, Safran, Youngone and Hindustan Sanitaryware had chosen to reinvest in the state.

The event, presided over by TEA president Prof K Muthyam Reddy, also saw participation from economists including School of Economics (University of Hyderabad) Dean Prof Debashis Acharya and CESS Director Prof E Revathi.

The symposium opened with the release of a book titled ‘Urbanisation in Telangana’.

