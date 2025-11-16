Regional Ring Road alignment changed to benefit former BRS ministers: MLC Kavitha

MEDAK : Alleging that the alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) was changed to save thousands of acres of lands belonging to former ministers T Harish Rao and Gangula Kamalakar, MLC K Kavitha on Saturday claimed that “prominent leaders in the BRS accumulated huge assets by misguiding former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao”.

Kavitha claimed the revised alignment, along with routes linked to the Kaleshwaram canal and high-tension power lines, had affected farmers in 13 villages.

She further alleged that benami companies said to be linked to Harish Rao had “connections with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy”.

The Telangana Jagruthi president questioned how leaders such as Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, V Prashanth Reddy, G Niranjan Reddy and former MLA Madan Reddy “were able to acquire assets worth crores”.

Kavitha has some ‘sage’ advice for brother KTR

Kavitha also advised her brother and BRS working president KT Rama Rao to “focus on public politics instead of remaining confined to social media”.

“It would be better for the BRS working president to come before the public rather than being limited to social media. This is one of the reasons for the party’s defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections,” she said at a Jagruthi Janambata programme in Medak.