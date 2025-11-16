SIT questions actor Rana Daggubati in betting case

HYDERABAD: Film actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday in connection with the promotion of online betting platforms. He was questioned for nearly an hour, and his statement was recorded at the Lakdikapul office.

The SIT had issued summons seeking clarification from personalities associated with promotional activity for the platforms. Statements of Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Vishnu Priya and others have already been recorded.

CID officials reportedly asked Rana about his agreements with betting platforms, the number of platforms he promoted, payments received and related details.

After the questioning, Rana told the media he could not disclose details as the case was under investigation.

The SIT initiated the probe after four cases were registered over the promotion of online betting apps. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against actors and influencers as part of a money-laundering investigation involving some of these platforms.