Telangana Cabinet to discuss local body polls, gig workers welfare bill

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on November 17 under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Cabinet is likely to take up key issues, including the conduct of local body elections. In view of Telangana High Court and Supreme Court orders on GO 9, which was issued by the government providing 42% reservations for BCs in local bodies, the Cabinet is expected to discuss the way forward on reservations and the polls.

Revanth had earlier said on Friday that a decision on local body polls would be taken in the November 17 Cabinet meeting. He stated that opinions and suggestions would be gathered from ministers and that legal aspects would be discussed. The high court stayed GO 9 and allowed local body elections under the old reservation pattern. However, the state government challenged the high court orders in the Supreme Court, but the top court dismissed the petition.

Following this, the Cabinet meeting on October 16 decided to proceed as per the advice of legal experts and senior advocates. Officers were told to submit a report within two days, and the Law Department later submitted it after consultations.

The Cabinet is likely to take up the issue based on this report.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet is also expected to approve the Gig Workers Welfare Bill. Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy recently stated that the draft bill is ready and awaiting Cabinet approval. The Cabinet is also likely to decide on disbursement of Rythu Bharosa amounts to farmers.