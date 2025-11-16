Telangana High Court launches sports meet to foster team spirit, physical fitness

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday marked a historic moment with the launch of its first-ever Sports Tournament–2025, inaugurated by Justice P Sam Koshy at Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad.

The initiative, envisioned by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and supported by judges of the sports committee, aims to foster team spirit, physical fitness and camaraderie among officers and staff of the high court.

The tournament featured cricket, ball badminton and volleyball, drawing enthusiastic participation from employees across various departments.

Addressing the inaugural session, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, chairman of the sports committee, highlighted the importance of promoting sports within the institution and stressed the need to conduct such tournaments annually to strengthen unity and brotherhood among the workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Sam Koshy emphasised that sports activities play a pivotal role in enhancing fraternity among officers and staff and contribute positively to the efficient functioning of the institution.