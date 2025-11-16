Telangana pushes for ‘aero-engine capital’ crown

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s aerospace exports, which stood at Rs 15,900 crore in 2023–24, surged to Rs 30,742 crore in the first nine months of 2024–25, reflecting rapid growth in the sector, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Saturday. Speaking at the ‘Empowering Atmanirbhar Bharat: India’s Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing Summit’ at the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, the minister said the state is working to position itself as India’s aero-engine capital by 2030.

He said the government is preparing a detailed roadmap to build a globally competitive aerospace and defence ecosystem in collaboration with top industries and academic institutions. Worldwide geopolitical shifts and supply chain disruptions, he noted, have prompted several countries to seek reliable partners like India — an opportunity Telangana aims to leverage.

“India’s defence production crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore last year, while defence exports grew by 12%. These trends show rising global trust in India’s capabilities,” he said. As part of Telangana’s long-term vision, the aerospace and defence sector is being integrated into the state’s goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Sridhar said Telangana already hosts more than 25 major national and international A&D companies and over 1,500 MSMEs that are boosting the state’s global footprint.

He highlighted key investments, including the Tata–Safran aero-engine facility in Adibatla (Rs 425 crore) that is now operational, JSW Defence UAV manufacturing unit (Rs 800 crore) that will be commissioned soon, and Premier Explosives’ new defence production facility (Rs 500 crore).

He further confirmed that several other global firms are in advanced talks to invest in Telangana.