Tribal martyrs memorial in Telangana draws visitors after facelift

ADILABAD: For years, people were permitted only to offer prayers at the Indravelli Martyrs’ statue. Today, the once-restricted site has been transformed into a full-fledged Smruthi Vanam (Memorial Park) in Adilabad district, emerging as a new stop for history enthusiasts.

Those heading towards Mancherial and Asifabad from Adilabad are now pausing at the memorial, spending time at the site and learning about the legacy of the Indravelli movement.

The rooms adorned with vibrant paintings showcasing Adivasi culture and traditions have become a key attraction.

Adivasi Sena state president Kova Daulath Rao said the Congress government developed the Smruthi Vanam and filled the museum walls with tribal artwork to honour the sacrifices of those who fought in the movement.

He noted that minister Seethakka paid official tributes on April 20 this year — the first homage in 44 years.

After coming to power, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy allocated Rs 1 crore for upgrading the martyrs’ site. He visited the spot in February 2024, laid the foundation stone, and addressed a public gathering. The Smruthi Vanam was inaugurated in September by minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

On April 20, 1981, police opened fire on a gathering of Adivasis on the outskirts of Indravelli mandal headquarters, killing 13 people on the spot.

After a struggle spanning 44 years, tribal communities say they have finally received long-awaited recognition at the memorial.