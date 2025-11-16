Two killed, six injured as TGSRTC bus hits parked truck on NH-163 in Jangaon

JANGAON: Two persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the wee hours of Sunday. A TGSRTC bus driver hit a parked truck on National Highway-163 at Nidigonda village outskirts under the Ragunathpally police station limits.
The deceased were identified as Pulumpari Omprakash, a resident of Domalguda in Hyderabad, and Navjeet Singh, a resident of Balasamudram in Hanamkonda.
According to Ragunathpally Sub-Inspector (SI) D Naresh, there were about 16 passengers in the bus at the time of the mishap. The TGSRTC bus belongs to the Warangal-1 bus depot and was going from Hyderabad to Hanamkonda when it hit a parked sand truck.
He stated that around 1.00 am, at the Nidigonda Flyover Bridge exit area of Raghunathapalle Mandal, a sand truck had parked without taking any precautions on National Highway-163. At the same time, an RTC Rajdhani going from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad hit the lorry from behind.
The two passengers travelling in the bus died on the spot, and the other six were injured. Upon learning about the incident, Raghunathpalle police personnel rushed to the spot, and the dead bodies were shifted to Jangaon Government Hospital for postmortem. The injured persons were shifted to the Jangaon Government Area Hospital for treatment. A case was registered and is being investigated, said Naresh.
Police sources added that the truck had broken down after reaching Nidigonda village and was parked behind National Highway-163. The RTC bus driver did not notice the parked truck at the exit bridge and collided with it.