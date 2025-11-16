Two killed, six injured as TGSRTC bus hits parked truck on NH-163 in Jangaon

JANGAON: Two persons were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the wee hours of Sunday. A TGSRTC bus driver hit a parked truck on National Highway-163 at Nidigonda village outskirts under the Ragunathpally police station limits.

The deceased were identified as Pulumpari Omprakash, a resident of Domalguda in Hyderabad, and Navjeet Singh, a resident of Balasamudram in Hanamkonda.

According to Ragunathpally Sub-Inspector (SI) D Naresh, there were about 16 passengers in the bus at the time of the mishap. The TGSRTC bus belongs to the Warangal-1 bus depot and was going from Hyderabad to Hanamkonda when it hit a parked sand truck.

He stated that around 1.00 am, at the Nidigonda Flyover Bridge exit area of Raghunathapalle Mandal, a sand truck had parked without taking any precautions on National Highway-163. At the same time, an RTC Rajdhani going from Hanamkonda to Hyderabad hit the lorry from behind.