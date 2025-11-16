VinGroup keen to set up EV manufacturing unit, battery storage facilities in Telangana

HYDERABAD: VinGroup Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Saturday and expressed interest in establishing an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing unit and battery storage facilities in Telangana.

During the meeting, Chau also showed interest in exploring opportunities in solar and wind energy projects.

Appreciating the visionary potential of the proposed Bharat Future City, he said that VinGroup would be ready to invest in the development of the project.

The chief minister invited Chau and VinGroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong to participate in the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, to be held on December 8.