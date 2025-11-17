Andhra Pradesh police arrest two from Maharashta, Gujarat in trading fraud

ADILABAD: Komaram Bheem Asifabad district police arrested two key accused from Pune and Ahmedabad in a Rs 76.5 lakh WhatsApp trading fraud.

Kagaznagar DSP Wahiduddin said a case was registered after fraudsters created WhatsApp groups between May 22 and June 17, and lured a victim with promises of high returns. The victim was shown fake trading screenshots and deposited Rs 76,50,000 into multiple bank accounts before being removed from the group.

The A1 and A2 had earlier been arrested; details given by them led to the arrest of two more accused — Santosh Kushal Chand Tauwar (51) from Pune and Patel Dawal Kumar Gandalal (24) from Ahmedabad. Santosh, a medical shop owner, allegedly acted as a middleman and is accused of opening an Axis Bank account in the name of Medha Deshpande with the help of other accused.

Patel allegedly created fake business documents, opened bank accounts in Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank, and used them for fraudulent transactions.