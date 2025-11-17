Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy vow to promote Telugu

HYDERABAD: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said their governments would take all necessary steps to promote and protect the Telugu language.

The commitment came at the Ramoji Excellence Awards – 2025, presented by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan at Ramoji Film City, in the presence of Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth described Ramoji Film City as “a matter of pride for Telangana and Hyderabad,” calling it the fourth wonder of the state after Charminar, Golconda and Hitec City. He said Ramoji Rao’s institutions had given Hyderabad a distinct identity and urged his family to carry forward his legacy in public service.

Naidu said Ramoji Rao’s life continued to inspire generations and added that AP would strengthen efforts to safeguard Telugu.

He noted that Ramoji Rao had served Telugu people through journalism and filmmaking.

Former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu appealed to both chief ministers to use Telugu extensively in administration while emphasising the importance of respecting all languages.