ESI dispensaries in Hyderabad found shut on Sunday

HYDERABAD: The Hospital Development Committee (HDC) on Sunday raised concerns over the closure of ESI dispensaries at several locations in the city.

The committee said ESIC guidelines mandate that all dispensaries remain open every day from 9 am to 4 pm to ensure uninterrupted primary healthcare for workers and their families.

The issue surfaced when HDC member Galibe Vishal visited dispensaries at Goshamahal, Nampally and other areas and found them shut despite official operating hours. The gates were locked, with no staff present.

Speaking to TNIE, Vishal said it was unfortunate that dispensaries were closed on Sundays despite clear guidelines. He said the closure appeared to be due to staff shortages, with doctors possibly taking leave. “This is causing severe inconvenience to insured persons who depend on these dispensaries,” he said, urging ESIC and DIMS to take action and ensure compliance.

He added that such closures are a violation of ESIC norms and directly affect the welfare of insured persons.