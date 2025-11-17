Flier from Sharjah arrested at Hyderabad airport with Rs 1.55 crore gold in iron box

HYDERABAD: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials seized 1.196 kg of foreign-marked gold worth Rs 1.55 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, and arrested two persons following an intelligence-based operation on Friday and Saturday.

Officials said a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on November 14 was intercepted at the International Arrival Hall after he crossed the green channel. On inspecting his baggage, officers found a suspicious iron box which, when opened in his presence, contained 11 gold bars concealed inside. Based on his confession, officers of the DRI Nellore sub-regional unit traced and apprehended his handler in Proddatur, YSR district in Andhra Pradesh.

The 11 gold bars were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger and his handler were arrested under Section 104 of the Act. Further investigation is underway.